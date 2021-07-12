Halo acquires 2 more companies: ARIA and Solid Optics

Halo Technology Group has further broadened its optical portfolio by acquiring two companies: ARIA Technologies, an designer, manufacturer, and provider of fiber optical connectivity solutions headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, and Solid Optics, a global provider of fiber optic transceivers, high-speed cabling, and passive and active networking technology headquartered in Almere, Netherlands. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The ARIA product offering includes fiber cable assemblies, rackmount enclosures, wall mount enclosures, and fiber optic and copper-based network components.

Solid Optics is a global provider of compatible transceivers, high-speed cabling, multiplexers, and OADMs, serving data centers, service providers, telecommunications providers and commercial organizations throughout UK, Europe, and the US.

Halo Technology Group, which was created by London-based Inflexion Private Equity Partners, develops and markets optical networking solutions including transceivers, multiplexers, ROADMs, EDFAs, and high-speed cabling. The company is based in Irvine, California.

"We are thrilled to add the incredibly talented teams from ARIA Technologies and Solid Optics to the Halo Group," said Matt McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Halo. "Our mission has been clear since the beginning—to be the global leader in optical solutions and deliver exceptional value to our customers. With the addition of ARIA and Solid Optics, we enhance our global footprint, particularly in key markets such as Germany and France, and further strengthen our product offerings, as well as our technical and commercial capabilities."

"Coupled with Halo's strong organic growth, these acquisitions demonstrate that Halo is the growth platform of choice in the third-party optoelectronics industry," said Al Aguirre, Chairman of the Halo Group Board of Directors.

