GSMA calls on regulators to open more 5G spectrum

The GSMA is calling on national telecoms regulators to make an average of 2 GHz of mid-band spectrum available in the 2025-2030 time frame to guarantee the IMT-2020 requirements for 5G. Without the additional spectrum, GSMA believes it will be impossible to realise the full potential of 5G in some cases. In others, the number of antennas and base stations needed will lead to higher carbon emissions and consumer prices.





The GSMA is also asking regulators to:

Carefully consider 5G spectrum demands when 5G usage increases and advanced use cases will carry additional needs;

Base spectrum decisions on real-world factors including, population density and extent of fibre rollout; and

Support harmonised mid-band 5G spectrum (e.g., within the 3.5 GHz, 4.8 GHz and 6 GHz ranges) and facilitate technology upgrades in existing bands.

https://www.gsma.com/newsroom/press-release/gsma-calls-for-2-ghz-of-mid-band-spectrum-to-meet-un-targets/