Google extends depreciation lifecycle for servers and networking gear

Alphabet reported Q2 revenue of $61.880 billion, up 62% over the same period last year.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said: “In Q2, there was a rising tide of online activity in many parts of the world, and we’re proud that our services helped so many consumers and businesses. Our long-term investments in AI and Google Cloud are helping us drive significant improvements in everyone’s digital experience.”

“Our strong second quarter revenues of $61.9 billion reflect elevated consumer online activity and broad-based strength in advertiser spend. Again, we benefited from excellent execution across the board by our teams,” said Ruth Porat, CFO of Google and Alphabet.

Google noted an accounting change regarding is networking and server equipment depreciation. The company has adjusted the useful lives of servers from three years to four years and the estimated useful life of certain network equipment from three years to five years.

https://abc.xyz/investor/