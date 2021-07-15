Thursday, July 15, 2021

Google Cloud opens in Delhi National Capital Region

Google Cloud inaugurated its new Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), its second Google Cloud region in India and 10th to open in Asia Pacific. 

Google Cloud region highlighted several major customer already active in the Delhi NCR, including InMobi, Groww, HDFC Bank, and Dr. Reddy's Lab.

Delhi NCR joins 25 existing Google Cloud regions connected via Googles high-performance network.

Google Cloud Platform expands to Delhi, Doha, Melbourne, and Toronto

Sunday, March 08, 2020    

Google Cloud Platform will open new regions in Delhi (India), Doha (Qatar), Melbourne (Australia) and Toronto (Canada). Each region will have three zones (data centers) to protect against service disruptions. Each will launch with a portfolio of key GCP products,. Delhi, Melbourne and Toronto are the second regions within those markets enabling in-country disaster recovery for mission-critical applications. As previously announced, GCP this year...

