Google Cloud opens in Delhi National Capital Region

Google Cloud inaugurated its new Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), its second Google Cloud region in India and 10th to open in Asia Pacific.

Google Cloud region highlighted several major customer already active in the Delhi NCR, including InMobi, Groww, HDFC Bank, and Dr. Reddy's Lab.

Delhi NCR joins 25 existing Google Cloud regions connected via Googles high-performance network.

https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/infrastructure/google-cloud-region-in-delhi-ncr-is-now-open