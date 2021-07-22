Google Cloud launches Cloud IDS with Palo Alto Networks

Google Cloud introduced a Cloud IDS service that delivers cloud-native, managed, network-based threat detection. The service was built with Palo Alto Networks' threat detection technologies.

Google Cloud said customers can leverage Cloud IDS to gain deep insight into network-based threats and to support industry-specific compliance goals that call for the use of an intrusion detection system. Cloud IDS has visibility into traffic to and from the Internet. It can also monitor east-west traffic, which includes both intra- and inter-VPC communication for suspicious lateral movement.

Additionally, because Cloud IDS is an end-to-end cloud-native solution, customers can leverage an extensive, continually updated, built-in catalog of attack signatures from Palo Alto Networks’ threat analysis engine to detect the latest threats, as well as anomaly detection for unknown threats.

https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/identity-security/detect-complex-network-threats-with-cloud-ids