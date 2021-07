Google Cloud Certificate Authority Service has entered general availability status.

Google Cloud CAS provides a highly scalable and available private CA to address the unprecedented growth in certificates in the digital world. Google says the exponential growth in certificates is being driven by the rise of cloud computing, moving to containers, the emergence of pervasive high-speed connectivity, the proliferation of Internet-of-things (IoT) and smart devices.





