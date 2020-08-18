Fungible appoints Eric Hayes as CEO

Fungible has appointed Eric Hayes as its new CEO and member of Fungible’s Board of Directors, succeeding Pradeep Sindhu, who has served as Executive Chairman and CEO since Fungible’s inception. Sindhu will continue his role as Executive Chairman and assume the role of Chief Development Officer, where he will lead the engineering teams responsible for the company’s products and solutions.

Hayes most recently served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the High-Speed Connectivity business unit at Inphi where he led the company’s multi-hundred-million-dollar PAM4 DSP business. Prior to joining Inphi he held multiple senior leadership positions in marketing and general management at Marvell, Cavium and Broadcom.





“It has been a great privilege for me to lead this extraordinarily talented group of dedicated individuals to invent the DPU and bring to market industry leading products that exploit its unique capabilities. The DPU is a new category of microprocessor destined to become a key building block of data centers as the industry embraces data-centric computing. My new role allows me to focus on technology: taking the learnings from our first generation of DPUs and applying them to the next and further enhancing our already industry leading products,” said Pradeep Sindhu, Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Development Officer of Fungible.

“There are tremendous opportunities for Fungible to radically transform the global data center industry in the coming years, thanks to the great work of Pradeep and the team,” said Eric Hayes, CEO of Fungible. “I can’t express how truly inspired I am to join Fungible at this pivotal time. While many other companies continue to invest in faster CPUs and GPUs, the real bottleneck to achieving performance at scale remains the inability to efficiently disaggregate CPUs, GPUs and storage over a high performance standards-based network. The market is ripe for disruption, and Fungible’s DPU is the only technology capable of solving this problem.”



