Frontier expands its FTTH rollout in Texas

Frontier Communications is expanding its FTTH rollout to an additional 24,000 consumers in San Angelo, Texas in 2021 as the initial phase of its multi-year expansion effort.

“This infrastructure investment stems from Frontier’s belief that access to high-speed broadband is critical to building a digital society, enhancing community inclusion, and helping the environment,” said Greg Stephens, Senior Vice President of Frontier’s Texas operations. “I am confident communities will see Frontier in a new way once they experience the power of fiber-optic technology.”



