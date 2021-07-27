Fiber Connect 2021 Highlights

For many attendees, this was the first industry event since the outset of the pandemic.
Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association, shares some highlights.
The Fiber Broadband Association is setting up a new Research Advisory Program led by former Gartner Principal Analyst Deborah Kish to quantify and qualify the economic, societal and community impact of fiber broadband in the U.S. and Latin America.
In addition, the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) recognized two outstanding individuals and one organization for their accomplishments and continued commitment to advancing the fiber industry:
- 2021 Chairman’s Award: Ben Moncrief, SVP Strategic Relations, C Spire
- 2021 Star Award: Lit Communities
- 2021 Photon Award: Mark Boxer, Technical Manager, Solutions and Applications Engineering Manager, OFS
“The Fiber Broadband Association is proud to award these recipients for their efforts to advance fiber connectivity forward and create a better broadband future for communities and businesses across North America,” said Gary Bolton, CEO at Fiber Broadband Association. “Fiber is the critical infrastructure that will support the technological innovation, economic development and diversity we need today, and we are humbled by the dedication these men and women have shown to advance the world forward through fiber broadband.”