Fiber Connect 2021 Highlights

With the United States on the brink of approving a broadband infrastructure investment plan potentially worth tens of billions of dollars, the fiber industry gathered this meet in Nashville, Tennessee for Fiber Connect 2021. The sold-out event attracted over 2,000 attendees representing several hundred telecom operators, including incumbents, new entrants, cable operators and municipal utilities -- all focused on the next gen of fiber broadband rollouts.

For many attendees, this was the first industry event since the outset of the pandemic.

Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association, shares some highlights.

https://youtu.be/ROPZyDnu1fE

The Fiber Broadband Association is setting up a new Research Advisory Program led by former Gartner Principal Analyst Deborah Kish to quantify and qualify the economic, societal and community impact of fiber broadband in the U.S. and Latin America.

In addition, the Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) recognized two outstanding individuals and one organization for their accomplishments and continued commitment to advancing the fiber industry:

2021 Chairman’s Award: Ben Moncrief, SVP Strategic Relations, C Spire

2021 Star Award: Lit Communities

2021 Photon Award: Mark Boxer, Technical Manager, Solutions and Applications Engineering Manager, OFS

“The Fiber Broadband Association is proud to award these recipients for their efforts to advance fiber connectivity forward and create a better broadband future for communities and businesses across North America,” said Gary Bolton, CEO at Fiber Broadband Association. “Fiber is the critical infrastructure that will support the technological innovation, economic development and diversity we need today, and we are humbled by the dedication these men and women have shown to advance the world forward through fiber broadband.”