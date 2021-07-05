Facebook's Evenstar picks up Baicells, Marvell, MaxLinear, Sterlite

The Telecom Infra Project's Evenstar reference desing for O-RAN deployments has picked up new supply chain partners, including Baicells, Marvell, MaxLinear, and Sterlite Technologies Limited. Existing technology partners include ADI, Altiostar, Baicells, Flex, Mavenir, MTI, Parallel Wireless, and Xilinx.

Evenstar is focused on building general-purpose RAN reference architecture for 4G and 5G networks that decouples the RRU hardware, distributed unit (DU), and control unit (CU) software.

Facebook now expects commercial Evenstar deployments in the next half in APAC and Europe to scale OpenRAN adoption. The first Evenstar remote radio unit (RRU) product completed lab validation in December 2020.

