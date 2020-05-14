Facebook backs terrestrial cable projects in DRC, Pakistan, Indonesia

Facebook announced plans to back terrestrial fiber projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in Pakistan

In the DRC, Facebook is working with Liquid Intelligent Technologies to build 2,200 kilometers of fiber to increase active long-haul fiber. The project will complete a missing fiber link between East and West Africa, and establish DRC as a connection hub for neighboring landlocked countries, including Rwanda, Uganda, and Zambia. The investment builds on Facebook's completion of DRC’s first privately held long-haul fiber route, from Muanda to Matadi.







In Pakistan, Facebook recently announced its first terrestrial fiber investment to support the country’s digital transformation. Facebook is partnering with Nayatel to build 1,700 kilometers of open-access fiber to help address the growing demand for urban connectivity for 10 million people across eight cities.

In Indonesia, Facebook is increasing its investment with Alita Praya Mitra to add fiber to the initial build areas and to additional cities to address the increasing demand for high-speed internet.

Facebook also noted its backing of the 2Africa project and the Bifrost transpacific cable project.

2Africa, a new subsea cable to serve the African continent and Middle East region, promises to deliver more than the total combined capacity of all subsea cables serving Africa today, with a design capacity of up to 180Tbps on key parts of the system.



Consortium partners include China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, stc, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC.



Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) has been selected to build the fully-funded cable. The project will leverage SDM1 (space division multiplexing) technology from ASN, allowing deployment of up to 16 fiber pairs instead of the eight fiber pairs supported by older technologies. The cable will incorporate optical switching technology to enable flexible management of bandwidth. Cable burial depth has also been increased by 50% compared to older systems, and cable routing will avoid locations of known subsea disturbance, all helping to ensure the highest levels of availability.



The 2Africa subsea cable will span 37,000km long, interconnect Europe (eastward via Egypt), the Middle East (via Saudi Arabia), and 21 landings in 16 countries in Africa. The system is expected to go live in 2023/4. Each of the cable landing sites will offer carrier-neutral data centers or open-access cable landing stations on a fair and equitable basis.



In addition, the 2Africa parties and Airtel have signed an agreement with Telecom Egypt to provide a completely new crossing linking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, the first in over a decade. This includes new cable landing stations and deployment of next-generation fiber on two new, diverse terrestrial routes parallel to the Suez Canal from Ras Ghareb to Port Said, and a new subsea link that will provide a third path between Ras Ghareb and Suez.









Facebook backs Bifrost cable from U.S. to Southeast Asia