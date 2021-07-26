F5 posts revenue of $652 million, up 12% yoy

F5 Networks reported GAAP revenue of $652 million, up 12% yoy, for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $169 million, or $2.76 per diluted share, compared to $134 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Our very strong third quarter results demonstrate the powerful alignment of F5’s expanded solution portfolio and our customers’ most important application needs,” said François Locoh-Donou, F5’s President and CEO. “Robust software growth and resilient demand for systems drove 12% GAAP revenue growth in our third quarter, and 11% revenue growth versus the prior year’s third quarter non-GAAP revenue.”









Locoh-Donou continued, “Customers’ traditional applications are generating more revenue and more engagement than ever before. At the same time, customers also are accelerating adoption of modern application architectures, like Kubernetes, for new applications. With our expanded application security and delivery portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to solve our customers’ most significant modern and traditional application challenges on premises, in the cloud, and across multiple clouds.”