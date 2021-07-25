European Aviation Network extends broadband to takeoff/landing

Deutsche Telekom's European Aviation Network (EAN) inflight broadband has been enhanced to enable connectivity for longer periods during commercial flights.

Previously, EAN was only offered to passengers at altitudes above 10,000 feet (3 km), which meant the service was not available during the take-off and landing phases of a flight.

Deutsche Telecom now has make a number of enhancements to EAN’s onboard Advance Integrated System Manager (AISM) that enables broadband connectivity to passengers during the climb and approach phases.

The extended availability of inflight broadband is subject to regulatory restrictions and airline policy.

