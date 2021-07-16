Ericsson partners with John Deere on 5G in agribusiness

Ericsson Brazil is collaborating with John Deere to develop 5G agribusiness opportunities.

Ericsson and John Deere R&D and innovation centers will apply IoT Mobile ecosystem technologies such as Narrowband IoT (NB-loT) and Cat-M1 to drive agribusiness solutions based on 3GPP standards.





The proofs of concept will initially be jointly developed at John Deere’s Central Office for Latin America, in Indaiatuba (Sao Paulo), and John Deere’s Center of Agriculture and Precision and Innovation (CAPI) in Campinas, where 5G equipment will be installed. The agreement includes equipping John Deere’s factories with fifth-generation equipment to contribute to the journey of digital transformation and immersion in 5.0 agriculture.

Murilo Barbosa, Business Vice-President for Southern Latin America, Ericsson, says: “It’s essential to understand agribusiness as a complex and plural value chain, from farm to table, to ports and cars, which employs millions of Brazilians, contributing with almost 25 percent of Brazil’s GDP. The entire agribusiness ecosystem, from 5G onward, can make the country even more productive than it already is. 5G technology will play a key role in this new cycle of innovation and we are delighted to be able to move forward in this direction in partnership with John Deere.”



