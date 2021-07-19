Ericsson disappointed by 2% share of China Mobile's 700MHz tender

Ericsson has been awarded 2% market share of China Mobile MP's 700MHz radio tender. The share is lower than the market share previously awarded to the company in the 2.6GHz CP2 (11%).

China Mobile is the first operator to award under the latest round of CP’s for 5G radio.





Ericsson stated that given the context and based on the bidding rules, it expects that it will be awarded business in China Unicom and China Telecom in a similar range as with the China Mobile award.

Ericsson notes that its disappointing selection follows the decision by the Post and Telecommunication Authority (PTS) to exclude Chinese vendors’ products from the 5G auction in Sweden.

https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/2021/7/ericsson-tilldelad-reducerad-marknadsandel-av-china-mobile