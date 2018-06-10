Ericsson and Verizon sign multi-year $8.3 billion 5G deal

Ericsson confirmed a multi-year 5G supply agreement with Verizon valued at $8.3 billion.
Under the agreement, Verizon will deploy Ericsson's 5G MIMO C-band, low-band and millimeter wave (mmWave) solutions to enhance and expand Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband coverage, network performance and user experience. Ericsson's technology solutions, including Massive MIMO, Ericsson Spectrum Sharing and Ericsson Cloud RAN, complement the high-performing Ericsson Radio System portfolio to support 5G services. Ericsson’s industry-leading software functionality provides end-users with the speed and performance they expect from 5G networks.
Niklas Heuveldop, President and Head of Ericsson North America, says: “This is a significant strategic partnership for both companies and what we’re most excited about is bringing the benefits of 5G to U.S. consumers, enterprises and the public sector. We’re looking forward to working with Verizon to leverage solutions like Cloud RAN and our Street Macro, adding depth and versatility to 5G network rollouts across the U.S.”
“With this new agreement, we will be able to continue driving innovation and widespread adoption of 5G,” says Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon. “We are pleased to continue this work through our long-standing relationship with Ericsson.”
- In 2020, Verizon was the first communications service provider to receive a commercial 5G mmWave Street Macro base station from Ericsson's new state-of-the-art U.S. smart factory in Lewisville, Texas.
Verizon tests carrier aggregation of C-Band + mmWave
Verizon achieved speeds of 4.3 Gbps in a trial of carrier aggregation using its newly acquired national footprint of C-band spectrum and its existing mmWave spectrum.
The lab trial aggregated 100 MHz of C-band spectrum together with 600 MHz of mmWave spectrum to provide greater efficiency for data sessions transmitting over the wireless network. The basebands and radios used were from Ericsson’s industry-leading Ericsson Radio System portfolio including the RAN Compute Baseband 6648, Antenna-Integrated Radio (AIR) 6449 for the C-band spectrum, and the Streetmacro 6701 for mmWave. The radios leverage massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) architectures. The device used in this lab trial was a pre-market test device based on MediaTek’s M80 modem, which combines mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G technologies onto a single chip.
“The depth of our spectrum portfolio, now the strongest in the industry, allows us to quickly expand access to a world-class 5G experience for our mobile and fixed broadband customers, providing high speeds, low latencies and enormous capacity,” said Adam Koeppe, Senior Vice President of Technology Planning at Verizon. “These lab trials demonstrate the exceptional network performance our customers will receive as we are able to integrate our newly acquired C-band spectrum with mmWave spectrum.”
The trial follows the recent announcement of new agreements with Verizon’s tower partners, Crown and SBA Communications, which provide for process improvements including standardizing and reducing forms and minimizing legal reviews. Additionally, Verizon has already started installation of C-band equipment from Ericsson and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd to speed deployment of its 5G Ultra Wideband and fixed wireless broadband service. These combined efforts, along with ongoing lab trials to optimize 5G technology on C-band spectrum will allow Verizon to offer expanded mobility and broadband services to millions more consumers and businesses as soon as the spectrum is cleared.
In the first quarter of 2022, Verizon expects to put into service the new 5G C-band spectrum in the initial 46 markets and to provide 5G Ultra Wideband service to 100 million people. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people and by 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-band spectrum is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-band spectrum.
Verizon appoints Hans Vestberg as next CEO - former boss of Ericsson
Vestberg, 52, is the former CEO of Ericsson and currently serves as Executive Vice President and President of Global Networks and Chief Technology Officer. From 2007 to 2009, Vestberg served as Chief Financial Officer at Ericsson, and he previously served in a number of leadership positions at Ericsson. From 2009 till 2016, Vestberg led Ericsson during a period of significant industry and company transformation. He joined Ericsson in 1991 and earning a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Uppsala, Sweden.
McAdam, 64, has served as CEO of Verizon since 2011 and as chairman since 2012. During his tenure, Verizon took over complete ownership of Verizon Wireless in 2014 through a $130 billion purchase of Vodafone’s 45 percent stake in the company. McAdam also led the acquisitions of major media, fiber and telematics assets, including AOL, Yahoo!, XO Communications and the purchase of millions of miles of optical fiber from Corning.