Ekinops posts record 1H2021 revenue of EUR50.8m

Ekinops reported consolidated revenue of €27.6m in Q2 2021, a 12% increase compared with Q2 2020. At constant exchange rates, quarterly growth comes out at 14%. Revenue for the first half of the year amounted to €50.8 million, up 11% over the same period last year.

Ekinops said all its Group product lines (Optical Transport, Access and Software) posted growth and contributed to the solid half-year performance. Optical Transport demonstrated particularly strong momentum, with H1 growth of 26%, and, for the first time, generated over €10m in revenue in a single quarter.

The share of software and services increased to 12% of revenue in the reporting period (compared with 8% in H1 2020), driven in particular by the success of network function virtualization solutions.

In geographic terms, growth in North America came out at 15%, rising to 25% in US dollars. While Optical Transport equipment continue to prove highly successful, the first half was marked by a boost in the sales of Access solutions. These solutions enable operators to undertake the virtualization of their network functions and benefit from new-generation software-defined networks (SDNs). Access sales almost doubled in the region, reaching a seven-digit number over the period. After a stable first quarter, the EMEA region bounced back sharply in the second, ending the first half with robust growth of 22%. All the business lines posted growth, with an extremely strong increase for Optical Transport equipment. First-half growth in France amounted to 4%, with a slight slowdown in Q2 2021 that was to be expected owing to extremely strong momentum in the region in Q2 2020 (growth of 29%). In the domestic market, all the Group's business activities also posted growth. In Asia-Pacific, the business activity remained depressed in the first half (-29%). The region continues to struggle to rebound following the extreme impact of the pandemic.

https://www.ekinops.com/news/corporate/record-revenue-in-first-half-2021-50-8m-for-a-substantial-increase-of-13-at-constant-exchange-rates