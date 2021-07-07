Edgecore unveils a core router for Cloud and Service Providers

Edgecore Networks announced a new open router product family for next-gen cloud and Service Provider infrastructures.

The AS7926-40XKFB is a high-performance 100G deep packet buffer core router that can operate as a standalone device or be stacked with another unit to build a small core system. The AS7926-40XKFB can also be connected to Edgecore’s AS9926-24D Fabric switches to create a 96Tbps Distributed Disaggregated Chassis (DDC) router.

The AS7926-40XKFB is powered by Broadcom’s StrataDNX Jericho2 ASIC and delivers non-blocking line-rate performance across forty 100G Ethernet interfaces and thirteen fabric interfaces.

Edgecore says its NEBS3 compliant AS7926-40XKFB is a thermally efficient design with redundant, hot-swappable power supplies and fans and supports telecom grade timing and synchronization.

“Edgecore’s new core router family delivers the industry’s best-in-class solution for the next generation of cloud router and service provider infrastructure. This solution helps carriers upgrade their network infrastructure to address the network challenges of 5G deployment. Together with software partners, Edgecore Networks delivers leading open disaggregated network solutions, as well as enabling value-added application development,” states Matt Roman, VP of Marketing and Product Management, Edgecore Networks.

http://www.edge-core.com