DISA awards 2 more Ethernet contracts to Comcast Business

Comcast Government Services has been awarded two additional multimillion dollar contracts by the United States’ Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) as part of the Agency’s effort to replace legacy circuits across the country with Ethernet-based services to improve network performance and reduce overall telecommunications costs.

The contracts – covering DISA’s Commercial Ethernet Gateway (CEG) Region 4 and Region 5 – represent $84.2M and $71.6M up to ten years, respectively. DISA CEG Region 4 covers sites in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. DISA CEG Region 5 covers sites in California and Nevada.

Comcast notes that it has now won four of the seven CEG regions for a total of more than $267 million.





“DISA’s Commercial Ethernet Gateway initiative is an important step in improving the Department of Defense’s communication with mission partners, while furthering its vision to be the trusted provider to connect and protect the warfighter in cyberspace,” said Ken Folderauer, Vice President, Government Sales, Comcast Business. “We are proud to play our part in helping DISA realize its vision by expanding this partnership across four of its seven regions.”

https://business.comcast.com/enterprise/industry-solutions/federal-government