Digital Realty advances its Fabric-of-Fabrics with Zayo collaboration

Digital Realty is advancing its efforts to build "the largest open fabric-of-fabrics" interconnecting key centers of data exchange via a partnership with Zayo Group Holdings.

Zayo, will help to lay the physical and virtual foundations of a new open fabric.

"As businesses continue to shift globally towards hybrid IT to enable new digital workplace models, create new lines of business, and control costs, Zayo and Digital Realty are in an excellent position to enable customers' growth through a shared interest in globally secure, software-defined interconnection," said Brian Lillie, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Zayo. "We look forward to working together to power next-generation interconnection and security capabilities that will unlock the true potential of digital transformation."

Digital Realty notes that its PlatformDIGITAL already brings together over 4,000 participants in connected data communities around the world. The new collaboration also follows Digital Realty's recent announcement of its plan to build native SDN-enabled multi-platform orchestration and global fabric connectivity across its global platform.

"We're excited to advance our roadmap for removing the legacy interconnection barriers that continue to impede enterprise digital transformation initiatives," said Digital Realty Chief Technology Officer Chris Sharp. "Our platform capabilities and the steps we are taking in collaboration with Zayo will serve as a force-multiplier in building the industry's largest open fabric-of-fabrics to effectively address the growing intensity of enterprise data creation and its gravitational impact on IT architectures."