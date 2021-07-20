Dell'Oro: RAN revenues on track for a quarter trillion by 2025





Cumulative worldwide radio access network (RAN) revenues are projected to approach a quarter trillion USD over the 2020 to 2025 forecast period to accommodate the surging demand for 5G, according to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group.

"The global upswing that began in the second half of 2018 has become deeper and stronger, propelling the overall RAN market to continue to surprise on the upside," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President and analyst with the Dell’Oro Group. "Even with the market surprising on the upside, we believe that there is room for expansion over the near term as the early adopters continue to roll out 5G at an extraordinary pace, resulting in a more upbeat 5-year outlook relative to our last forecast," continued Pongratz.

Other highlights from the Mobile RAN 5-Year Forecast Report: