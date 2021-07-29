Cyxtera begins trading on Nasdaq

Cyxtera, which operates more than 60 data centers around the world, completed its business combination with Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The business combination, which was approved by SVAC’s stockholders at its special meeting held on July 28, 2021.

Cyxtera said the public listing provides access to new capital sources to fuel growth, accelerate product and technology innovation, enhance its ability to quickly meet customer needs and support further strategic go-to-market efforts.

On July 30, 2021, Cyxtera’s shares of Class A common stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “CYXT” and its warrants under the symbol “CYXTW.”

“Today marks a key milestone in a journey we launched in 2017 to build a global leader in digital infrastructure with the scale, connectivity and technology to meet the needs of leading enterprises, service providers, and government agencies,” said Manuel D. Medina, Chair of Cyxtera and Founder and Managing Partner of Medina Capital. “Cyxtera already has a strong track record of value creation, and we look forward to continuing to deliver innovative solutions for our customers across our global data center platform.”

