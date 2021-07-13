Cyprus Telecom Authority leverages ADVA's timing tech

The Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta) is leveraging ADVA's Oscilloquartz timing technology in a national synchronization network, addressing legacy timing applications and ensuring a smooth migration to precise packet timing for 5G.
“We’ve worked closely with Cyta to create a synchronization solution that fits its precise needs. Able to support both legacy and next-generation packet networking, Cyta’s new timing network is space- and power-efficient, assured by in-service PTP and GNSS monitoring and protected by hardware redundancy. Our engineers have also provided support at every stage of the process and made certain that the installation was carried out without any disruption to services,” commented Vasileios Karavasilis, commercial director, ADAPTIT S.A. “As a key distributor of ADVA’s Oscilloquartz solutions, we know all about the value of precise and reliable timing in mission-critical networks. Cyta is now prepared for mass 5G rollout with a synchronization architecture able to meet key challenges both now and in the future.”
https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20210713-cyta-deploys-adva-oscilloquartz-solution-for-network-timing