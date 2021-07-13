Cyprus Telecom Authority leverages ADVA's timing tech

The Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta) is leveraging ADVA's Oscilloquartz timing technology in a national synchronization network, addressing legacy timing applications and ensuring a smooth migration to precise packet timing for 5G.

Prior to the deployment of ADVA’s Oscilloquartz PTP grandmaster clock and GNSS receiver technology, Cyta’s timing network was based purely on frequency synchronization. It now distributes stable and accurate phase and time-of-day information, supporting the enhanced spectrum utilization needed for 5G. The solution features the OSA 5420 Series of grandmaster clocks, optimized for mobile backhaul and fronthaul in the radio access network. In the core, the OSA 5440 provides highest accuracy and availability with its dual multi-band, multi-constellation GNSS receiver and full hardware redundancy. The technology is remotely controlled by ADVA’s Ensemble Sync Director.

“We’ve worked closely with Cyta to create a synchronization solution that fits its precise needs. Able to support both legacy and next-generation packet networking, Cyta’s new timing network is space- and power-efficient, assured by in-service PTP and GNSS monitoring and protected by hardware redundancy. Our engineers have also provided support at every stage of the process and made certain that the installation was carried out without any disruption to services,” commented Vasileios Karavasilis, commercial director, ADAPTIT S.A. “As a key distributor of ADVA’s Oscilloquartz solutions, we know all about the value of precise and reliable timing in mission-critical networks. Cyta is now prepared for mass 5G rollout with a synchronization architecture able to meet key challenges both now and in the future.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20210713-cyta-deploys-adva-oscilloquartz-solution-for-network-timing