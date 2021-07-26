Corning adds new terminal in its Evolv portfolio

Corning is adding to its Evolv portfolio, including a terminal that supports additional fiber configurations, to enable the fiber-lean distributed tap architectures sometimes used in rural deployments.

Corning's Evolv portfolio features its Pushlok technology.

"Today, the benefits of a fiber broadband connection are clearer than ever, and network operators are working to bring more connections to more people in more places," said Joe Jensen, director, Americas, fiber-to-the-home market development for Corning. "Our industry-leading products, including our Evolv portfolio, offer network operators enhanced deployment flexibility at a lower cost.”







