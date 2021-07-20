CoreSite adds Google Cloud interconnect at Silicon Valley data center

CoreSite Realty announced support for Google Cloud’s Partner Interconnect on its Silicon Valley data center campus.

The service from Google Cloud allows customers to connect to Google Cloud globally, along with direct internet peering. This additional option provides CoreSite with the ability to offer low-latency fiber connectivity to Google Cloud using Dedicated Interconnect to support the Silicon Valley region’s most demanding data and application requirements. Dedicated Interconnect at CoreSite enables secure 10G and 100G connectivity at a lower cost than carriers or data centers providing Type 2 access. Google Cloud Interconnect has become the “go-to” solution to connect on-premises data centers to Google Cloud.





“We are dedicated to helping our customers solve increasing bandwidth and performance challenges. CoreSite’s interconnection platforms enable them to transfer and process large datasets with ultra-low latency, architect hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, and boost cloud access resiliency via diverse points of connectivity,” said Juan Font, CoreSite’s SVP of General Management. “Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect high-speed fiber connectivity is a value-adding enhancement to our interconnection capabilities in Silicon Valley.”



