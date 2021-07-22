Comcast develops its own local optical spectrum tester

Comcast has built a prototype system called XMF to gain visibility into its local fiber networks. The design purposes mature opto-electronic chips used for long-haul optical analysis, making it economically feasible to install ultra-precise fiber diagnostic tools at many points throughout local fiber networks.
Comcast is also rolling out a handheld version of the XMF platform that technicians can use in the field to identify fiber link issues.
https://corporate.comcast.com/stories/10g-network-evolution-using-prisms-and-sonars-to-increase-network-reliability