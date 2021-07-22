Comcast develops its own local optical spectrum tester

Comcast has built a prototype system called XMF to gain visibility into its local fiber networks. The design purposes mature opto-electronic chips used for long-haul optical analysis, making it economically feasible to install ultra-precise fiber diagnostic tools at many points throughout local fiber networks.

Comcast said its XMF platform is continuously monitoring hundreds of thousands of local broadband optical links every minute, measuring both the optical spectrum and testing the length and quality of the fiber links. The system is able to pinpoint the exact point at which a local fiber network is experiencing an issue, such as a fiber cut, and share the precise geolocation with local technicians.

Comcast is also rolling out a handheld version of the XMF platform that technicians can use in the field to identify fiber link issues.

https://corporate.comcast.com/stories/10g-network-evolution-using-prisms-and-sonars-to-increase-network-reliability