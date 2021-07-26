Clearfield expands manufacturing in Mexico

Clearfield, which specializes in fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks, is expanding its manufacturing capacity in Tijuana, Mexico. A new 319,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse center is being built to its specifications and is scheduled to enter into production slightly after the start of calendar year 2022. This move is in support of the anticipated future demand of the business. The facility will augment our growing investments in U.S. production.

"Our Mexican manufacturing facilities fully complement our ongoing operations at our U.S. headquarters,” said Cheri Beranek, Clearfield president and CEO. "In addition, we continue to enhance and strengthen our partnerships with contract manufacturing operations and component suppliers. As part of our value proposition to provide our service provider customers the best total cost of ownership solutions, this strategic investment in manufacturing capacity will position us to build upon our growing momentum throughout the broadband marketplace.”









