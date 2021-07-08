Cirrus Logic to acquire Lion Semiconductors for $335M

Cirrus Logic agreed to acquire Lion Semiconductor for $335 million in cash.

Lion Semiconductor’s switched-capacitor architectures enable wired and wireless fast-charging user experiences and are used in numerous flagship and mid-tier smartphones. These solutions are integrated close to the battery and deliver higher efficiency and better heat dissipation for the rapidly developing fast-charging market. Lion, which was incorporated in 2012, has operations in San Francisco and Seoul.

“The acquisition of Lion Semiconductor adds further momentum to our strategy of applying our mixed-signal expertise to new markets and driving growth through innovation in areas such as power,” said Cirrus Logic President and Chief Executive Officer John Forsyth. “Lion’s proprietary fast-charging products and robust intellectual property portfolio are expected to contribute meaningfully to revenue growth in the coming years, strengthen the company’s position to pursue exciting new opportunities and significantly expand our addressable market.”



