BT makes equity investment in SAFE Security

BT announced a multi-million pound investment in Safe Security, cyber risk management firm based in Palo Alto, California.

The company's Security Assessment Framework for Enterprises') platform allows organisations to take a health check of their existing defences and understand their likelihood of suffering a major cyber attack.

Philip Jansen, Chief Executive of BT, said: "Cyber security is now at the top of the agenda for businesses and governments, who need to be able to trust that they're protected against increasing levels of attack. Adding SAFE to BT's proactive, predictive security services will give customers an enhanced view of their threat level, and rapidly pinpoint specific actions needed to strengthen their defences. Already one of the world's leading providers in a highly fragmented security market, this investment is a clear sign of BT's ambition to grow further."

Saket Modi, Co-founder and CEO of Safe Security, said: "We're delighted to be working with a proven global security leader in BT. Their investment and strategic partnership with Safe Security will further accelerate our vision of making SAFE scores the industry standard for measuring and mitigating cyber risks. By aligning BT's global reach and capabilities with SAFE's ability to provide real-time visibility on cyber risk posture, we are going to fundamentally change how cyber security is measured and managed across the globe."

https://www.safe.security/