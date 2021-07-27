Blaize raises $71 million in Series D for edge AI silicon

Blaize, a start-up based in El Dorado Hills, California, announced $71 million in Series D round of funding for its edge AI computing solutions in automotive, mobility, smart retail, security, industrial and metro market sectors.

The funding round was led by Franklin Templeton, a new investor, and Temasek, an existing investor, led the round, along with participation from DENSO and other new and existing investors.

“Blaize System on Chip (“SoCs”) for automotive edge and central compute functions are accelerating electric vehicles and future architectural ambitions of automotive OEMs,” said Tony Cannestra, Director of Corporate Ventures, DENSO. “With substantial power advantages making EVs more efficient and economical, Blaize SoCs offer best in class performance with lower power across in-cabin, out of vehicle, and autonomous operations, enabling a streamlined architectural evolution to centralize compute.”

