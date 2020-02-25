Australia's TPG Telecom conducts vRAN trial with Samsung

TPG Telecom in Australia is working with Samsung to conduct a 5G virtualized RAN (vRAN) trial on 26GHz.

For the trial, Samsung will provide its Compact Macro and vRAN solution. Samsung’s latest 5G Compact Macro brings together a baseband, radio and antenna in a single form-factor. This compact and lightweight solution can be installed on the sides of buildings, as well as on utility poles, for the swift build-out of 5G networks. Samsung’s industry-leading commercial vRAN solution is built on the company’s independently developed stack, and runs on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers.





In the trial, which is the first of its kind in the nation, Samsung will place its vRAN solution in TPG Telecom’s brand new Innovation Lab in Glebe, NSW. Additionally, Samsung’s latest 5G mmWave product—Compact Macro—will be deployed in the wider Glebe area.

“We are very pleased to partner with Samsung as part of our new Innovation Lab to drive product and technology innovation by trialing virtualization,” said Iñaki Berroeta, CEO at TPG Telecom.



