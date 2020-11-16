Australia's NetSG picks Ekinops' OneAccess enterprise routers





Network Solutions Group (NetSG), a partner-led Service Provider with a network spanning Australia and New Zealand, has selected Ekinops to provide OneAccess branded enterprise routers to grow their managed services, which include data and voice, data center and cloud connectivity, network design and engineering, and network management..

NetSG will center its offering around the ONE421, the "all-in-one box" branch office solution for services up to 200 Mbps powered by the next-gen operating system OneOS6. The ONE421 combines fiber, A/VDSL and LTE for hybrid access and service continuity enabling the ultra-connected branch office. Thanks to OneOS6, NetSG will be able to offer SD-WAN (Software-defined WAN), SBC (Session Border Controller) or firewall built-in functions to their customers at a time of their choosing.

Commenting on the partnership, Laura Veness, co-founding director at Network Solutions Group, said: "NetSG and Ekinops ethos match perfectly as both companies focus on reducing the complexity of network solutions. We are very excited to represent the Ekinops access portfolio in Australia and New Zealand."





"Ekinops offers advanced edge technologies solutions built on years of enterprise access expertise to support a channel that is looking to grasp new opportunities in the market. We are extremely pleased to welcome NetSG on board," comments Jason Beaumont, Regional Sales Director Asia Pacific, at Ekinops. "We look forward to working with Network Solutions Group to promote open and flexible managed solutions in the region."

