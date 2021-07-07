Australia's Lumea picks Ciena for 100G+ wavelength services

Lumea, which operates over 10GW of renewable energy across Australia, has selected Ciena to enable 100G+ wavelength services.





Using Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai-powered 6500 platform to support its Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) strategy, Lumea will be able to offer 100G to 400G Wavelength services between key data centres across one of Australia’s most diverse and secure fibre networks.

Lumea manages one of the largest fibre networks in Australia. The provider focuses on two main areas: data services and wireless colocation on its towers - with more than 130 telecommunications towers and 37,000 high voltage transmission towers.

Ciena’s Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand, Matt Vesperman says, “Lumea is a prime example of how improved connectivity enables a smarter and more connected society. With Ciena, Lumea adapts and scales to deliver new levels of performance while transitioning to a more sustainable network.”