AT&T to serve as primary network services partner for DISH MVNO

DISH has reached a long-term strategic Network Services Agreement (NSA) under which AT&T will serve as the primary network services partner for DISH MVNO customers.

Through this agreement, DISH will provide current and future customers of its retail wireless brands, including Boost Mobile, Ting Mobile and Republic Wireless, access to coverage and connectivity on AT&T's wireless network, in addition to the new DISH 5G network.

AT&T is also providing transport and roaming services as part of the agreement, to support DISH's 5G network.





DISH said the agreement accelerates its expansion of retail wireless distribution to rural markets where DISH provides satellite TV services.

"Teaming with AT&T on this long-term partnership will allow us to better compete in the retail wireless market and quickly respond to changes in our customers' evolving connectivity needs as we build our own first-of-its kind 5G network," said John Swieringa, DISH COO and Group President of Retail Wireless. "The agreement provides enhanced coverage and service for our Boost, Ting and Republic customers, giving them access to the best connectivity on the market today via voice, messaging, data and nationwide roaming on AT&T's vast network, as well as DISH's 5G network."

"Teaming with DISH on this agreement is not only a testament to the strength of our network, but it further validates the investments we've made in our fiber and wireless infrastructure," said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO, AT&T Consumer. "We welcome DISH wireless and its customers to the nation's largest and best wireless network for all of their streaming, data and roaming needs."