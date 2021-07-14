AT&T teams with Boingo to expand 5G mmWave in U.S. airports

AT&T 5G+ is set to light up seven major U.S. airports in 2021, and reach 25 by the end of 2022. 5G+ is AT&T's term for mmWave coverage.

AT&T confirmed that it is working with Boingo Wireless to expand this connectivity in major U.S. airports.

“AT&T is always working to offer services and solutions that enhance our customers’ experiences, no matter where they are or what they’re doing,” said Mo Katibeh, who leads AT&T’s Network Infrastructure and Build. “As travel picks up, we’re excited to invest in combining the power of AT&T 5G+ with Boingo Wireless’ infrastructure expertise to provide faster connectivity for both travelers and the businesses and people that are critical to running airports across the U.S.”

“The connected airport of the future is here, and passengers are looking for a seamless, secure, touchless experience with powerful, fast wireless connectivity throughout their entire journey. In addition, 5G’s speed and capacity enables airports to transform business operations for greater cost savings and efficiencies,” said Mike Finley, Boingo CEO. “