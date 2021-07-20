Analog Devices supplies beamforming chip for Metawave's 5G repeater

Analog Devices has supplied its ADMV4828 beamforming chipset for Metawave's new TURBO 5G repeater.

Metawave is now licensing TURBO steerable beamforming front-end modules, enabling 5G companies to immediately and affordably expand their offerings to include fully-calibrated and integrated dual-polarized antenna arrays.

“5GmmW is an exciting and necessary next step in the evolution of the communications market,” said Kerem Ok, RF Product Line Director at Analog Devices. “We are encouraged to see continuous development from Metawave in offering a versatile platform with most notably very high range leveraging our ADMV4828 beamforming chipset.”

Metawave offers its passive KLONE reflectors, for indoor and outdoor use, which provide a license-free, no power solution to extend 5G. Metawave’s TURBO repeater is for outdoor use, and offers a low power, lightweight, small footprint, and affordable alternative to installing high volumes of radios. Even more attractive, Metawave’s TURBO all-analog repeater delivers unmatched range extension and data throughput increase with its 100+ dB overall gain and near-zero signal distortion to accommodate higher modulations.

“We’ve demonstrated extremely high range gains with our advanced TURBO repeater since integrating with the Analog Devices ADMV4828 chipset,” said Metawave’s CEO and co-founder Maha Achour. “Our KLONE platforms are currently being tested globally and our partners and customers are experiencing great results with our specifically-designed passive reflectors. TURBO, purpose-built for easy installation and outdoor usage, boosts 5G signals much further and even through glass, solving many of the issues organizations face as they deploy 5G in cities, stadiums, and challenging areas.”