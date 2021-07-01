Airtel deploys Ciena 600G and 800G

Bharti Airtel is rolling out 600G and 800G optical infrastructure in India’s largest metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata – using Ciena's platforms. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Airtel has implemented a self-optimizing network design using an advanced C&L-band infrastructure with Layer 0 control plane with Ciena’s 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS).

Airtel is also using Ciena’s Liquid Spectrum PinPoint OTDR software analytics to proactively localize, troubleshoot, and rapidly repair fiber fault conditions. Additionally, to maximize efficiency of the network and allow for quick turn up of new high-bandwidth services, Airtel has deployed WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics along with Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller.





Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel was the country’s first telco to demonstrate live 5G service over a commercial network. As we work to deploy 5G more widely, Ciena plays an integral role in providing an agile network foundation to satisfy our customers’ dynamic requirements.”

dRyan Perera, Vice President and General Manager, Ciena India said, “The future of data consumption across India is at the edge – in homes, trains, hospitals, automobiles, factories and many other mission-critical environments. By investing in its metro network with Ciena’s industry-leading technology, Airtel is ideally positioned to support the booming digital economy.”



