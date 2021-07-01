African Telecommunications Union signs MoU with Huawei

The African Telecommunications Union, an organization based in Nairobi that advocates for countries and mobile telecommunications providers across the continent, signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei. Under the agreement, Huawei will provide training on skills development, including reskilling and upskilling for ATU members.

The two organizations agreed to collaborate to support local innovation; share information on latest trends, challenges and solutions in Africa and globally; and expand the digital economy as well as rural connectivity, in the continent, through furthering research.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held in Nairobi-Kenya at the ATU headquarters, Mr. John OMO, Secretary-General of the ATU, praised Huawei for their contribution to Africa: “Huawei has transformed connectivity and made a major contribution to the continent through its investments in digital infrastructure, ICT skills, environmentally-friendly connectivity solutions, and cutting-edge technologies for rural areas. Huawei is a trusted development partner of Africa. The document we are signing aims at strengthening this partnership.” He added: “Africa has a tremendous opportunity to fully grasp the potential from new technologies”.

https://www.atuuat.africa/