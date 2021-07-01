African Telecommunications Union signs MoU with Huawei

The African Telecommunications Union, an organization based in Nairobi that advocates for countries and mobile telecommunications providers across the continent, signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei. Under the agreement, Huawei will provide training on skills development, including reskilling and upskilling for ATU members.
Speaking during the signing ceremony held in Nairobi-Kenya at the ATU headquarters, Mr. John OMO, Secretary-General of the ATU, praised Huawei for their contribution to Africa: “Huawei has transformed connectivity and made a major contribution to the continent through its investments in digital infrastructure, ICT skills, environmentally-friendly connectivity solutions, and cutting-edge technologies for rural areas. Huawei is a trusted development partner of Africa. The document we are signing aims at strengthening this partnership.” He added: “Africa has a tremendous opportunity to fully grasp the potential from new technologies”.