ADVA posts Q2 revenue of EUR 149.4 million, up by 3.0%

ADVA Optical Networking reported preliminary revenues of EUR 149.4 million, up by 3.0% compared to Q2 2020. Preliminary pro forma operating income for Q2 2021 was EUR 14.4 million and increased by 42.6% compared to the same period last year.

Despite the high level of complexity in supply chains caused primarily by the semiconductor crisis and the associated additional costs, ADVA was able to report a very successful preliminary 6M result for the 2021 financial year. Preliminary revenues for the 6M period were EUR 293.8 million (6M 2020: EUR 277.7 million) and preliminary pro forma operating income was 9.3% of revenues (6M 2020: 3.0%). The consistent execution of ADVA’s transformation strategy, as well as expanded measures for strict cost control, should also have a positive effect on the pro forma operating income in the further course of the year. Based on the very good results for the first half of the year and the very promising outlook for the rest of the financial year, the Management Board considers a pro forma operating income of less than 7% of revenues as unlikely, hence narrowed the outlook corridor to 7% to 10% for the full year.

The company warned that despite achieving revenue of EUR 293.8 million for the first six months of 2021 (compared to EUR 277.7 million), "the global Covid-19 pandemic and semiconductor crisis continues to pose high risks to ADVA’s supply chain. The current bottlenecks in the semiconductor industry are increasingly presenting ADVA and other telecommunications equipment manufacturers with major challenges."

“Today’s preliminary quarterly results make me incredibly proud of the ADVA team,” said Brian Protiva, CEO, ADVA. “After the strong first quarter, we were able to grow again in Q2 2021. The digitization efforts in many regions of the world are in full swing, and the expansion of communication infrastructure is advancing. The demand for our technology is high across our entire portfolio and our order books are filled at record levels. The global semiconductor shortage is still a concern, but we are managing our supply chain well. Thanks to the dedication, agility and flexibility of our team, ADVA is on a clear trajectory of growth with rock-solid profitability.”

“The second quarter of 2021 marked another record quarter in terms of profitability. While continuing to execute our business transformation strategy, we absorbed higher purchase prices of components due to the semiconductor crisis and reached a preliminary pro forma EBIT of 9.7%,” said Uli Dopfer, CFO, ADVA. “With that strong first six months in the bank, I am encouraged that we will manage the current supply bottlenecks and reach a pro forma EBIT for the full year of between 7% and 10% of revenues.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20210716-adva-reports-q-2-2021-preliminary-financial-results-and-narrows-outlook-for-the-full-year