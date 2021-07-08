ADVA brings post-quantum cryptography to optical transport

ADVA announced post-quantum cryptography (PQC) capabilities for its optical transport solution.

The FSP 3000 ConnectGuard optical encryption solution relies on a hybrid key exchange system, combining PQC algorithms with classical encryption methods. It utilizes the traditional Diffie-Hellman protocol and combines it with a newly developed algorithm based on the quantum-safe McEliece cryptosystem. This enables it to produce encryption keys that even quantum computers will be unable to crack. As well as delivering data integrity with quantum-safe Layer 1 AES-256 protection, the ADVA FSP 3000 ConnectGuard™ encryption solution ensures minimal impact on latency, throughput and performance.

ADVA said its post-quantum cryptography is deployable over long-haul and multi-operator links.

“Our market-first FSP 3000 quantum-safe ConnectGuard™ encryption technology answers the urgent threat posed by quantum computers and gives organizations a way to safeguard their networks before the danger materializes. Our customers’ data will be fully protected even from cybercriminals’ intent on harvesting information so that they can store it today and exploit it tomorrow,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. “We’re providing long-term security for data in motion. What’s more, our solution is ready to be upgraded later to comply with emerging specifications, including the NIST’s PQC standardization competition.”

“Organizations everywhere have woken up to the security threat that quantum computing represents. With many experts anticipating powerful commercially available quantum computers in the next decade, it’s now widely understood that the danger is very real and the stakes are enormously high. That’s why we’ve invested so much time and energy into developing the world’s first transport solution ready for the challenges ahead,” commented Jörg-Peter Elbers, SVP, advanced technology, ADVA. “By integrating PQC security into our FSP 3000 ConnectGuard™ optical encryption solution, we’re empowering our customers to protect their networks today against tomorrow’s threats. Our solution is easily deployable and only requires end-point access. What’s more, it works over any distance and in any optical transport network.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20210708-adva-launches-worlds-first-optical-transport-solution-with-post-quantum-cryptography

