ADTRAN's Combo PON been adopted by more than 100 operators

ADTRAN's Combo PON technology, which launched in June 2020, has been adopted by more than 100 operators worldwide, including every type of service provider—from altnets, RDOF recipients, multinational Tier 1 operators and cable operators.

Combo PON makes upgrading to symmetrical 10G PON services simple by seamlessly supporting the installed base of GPON subscribers while blanketing the entire FTTH network with the higher speed and capacity of symmetric 10 Gbps XGS-PON. ADTRAN’s Combo PON technology is available across the company’s OLT portfolio, whether it is the disaggregated SDX 6000 series, integrated Total Access 5000 family of 10G fiber access platforms or its low-density remote OLTs (including the recently announced Micro-Cabinet).

“ADTRAN introduced Combo PON to close the debate on whether to deploy GPON or XGS-PON FTTH technology by providing a simplified and cost-effective network strategy just as carriers of all sizes, in all markets were focused on building new fiber networks,” said Robert Conger, SVP, Technology and Strategy at ADTRAN. “The proof of how relevant and impactful ADTRAN’s Combo PON has been in addressing this market demand is the unprecedented customer momentum we are witnessing.”



