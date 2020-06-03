ADTRAN's Combo PON been adopted by more than 100 operators

ADTRAN's Combo PON technology, which launched in June 2020, has been adopted by more than 100 operators worldwide, including every type of service provider—from altnets, RDOF recipients, multinational Tier 1 operators and cable operators.
Combo PON makes upgrading to symmetrical 10G PON services simple by seamlessly supporting the installed base of GPON subscribers while blanketing the entire FTTH network with the higher speed and capacity of symmetric 10 Gbps XGS-PON. ADTRAN’s Combo PON technology is available across the company’s OLT portfolio, whether it is the disaggregated SDX 6000 series, integrated Total Access 5000 family of 10G fiber access platforms or its low-density remote OLTs (including the recently announced Micro-Cabinet).
“ADTRAN introduced Combo PON to close the debate on whether to deploy GPON or XGS-PON FTTH technology by providing a simplified and cost-effective network strategy just as carriers of all sizes, in all markets were focused on building new fiber networks,” said Robert Conger, SVP, Technology and Strategy at ADTRAN. “The proof of how relevant and impactful ADTRAN’s Combo PON has been in addressing this market demand is the unprecedented customer momentum we are witnessing.”
ADTRAN brings Combo PON tech to its TA5000 fiber access platform
ADTRAN has added support for Combo PON within its Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fiber access platform, enabling network operators to deliver GPON and XGS-PON technologies over a single common optical distribution network. Both fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) technologies can be simultaneously deployed from a single advanced FTTH module, eliminating the need for performance-draining external coexistence modules.
ADTRAN says Combo PON can simplify the upgrade path to XGS-PON. Operators can seamlessly support the installed base of GPON subscribers while blanketing the entire FTTH network with the higher speed and capacity of XGS-PON. The TA5000 8-port Combo PON OLT Access Module with integrated coexistence functionality supports the delivery of GPON, XGS-PON and Combo PON from a common OLT port.
The new company also notes that Combo PON makes the TA5000 becomes the highest density 10G PON solution in the U.S. market.The TA5000 supports greater than 60,000 FTTH subscribers within a single standard central office rack, while only utilizing 64 home “splits” per passive optical network (PON).
“Service providers all over the world need to cost-effectively deploy high-capacity, scalable full-fiber networks supporting consumer cloud, remote worker, IoT and enterprise applications,” said Javier Lopez, ADTRAN’s Director of Product Management for Broadband Access. “We understand that both established and emerging service providers are making network decisions with decade-long implications. We believe we are adding new capabilities, like Combo PON and 100G interfaces, at the right time to help operators achieve their future network goals.”
