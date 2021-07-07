Active vs Passive Monitoring for Service Assurance

5G is changing the landscape for service assurance. Historically, the telco industry has relied on passive monitoring to fulfill service assurance needs. In this video, Mikael Grill, CEO of Emblasoft, talks about the advantages of introducing active monitoring for more precise measurement of network service KPIs and QoS.

https://youtu.be/ozqCaEaKvTA

Announcement: Emblasoft provides end-to-end validation for world’s first cloud-native 5G SA Core deployment with Telenor - https://ngi.how/2V3fDgx

T-Mobile Case Study: Validating migration to virtual EPC - https://ngi.how/3ycSR3L