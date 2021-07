Assurance is a critical and and ongoing component in the deployment and performance of 5G networks.

In this video, Greg Spear, Director, Solutions Enablement at Accedian, talks about the key components for a successful 5G private network deployment and the importance of assurance and automation to drive monetization.

https://youtu.be/8tvNnUP2nbc

