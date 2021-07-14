2021 Service Assurance Resource Site & Report is Now Available

Communication service providers (CSPs) are going through a new period of innovation right now. 5G, edge computing, workplace mobility, along with public realization of the importance of communication during the pandemic, have energized the telcos. They have numerous opportunities to evolve their services and transform their businesses. Whether 5G upgrade, fiber densification, edge location build-out, SD-WAN and SASE deployment, the essential capability critical to telco success is the promise of differentiated services and the ability to assure that quality of service.

Given the telcos’ desire to remain relevant in the face of new competition from the OTTs and hyperscale cloud providers, we're pleased to announce the availability of our latest report on Service Assurance to provide strategies for accelerating next-gen service assurance and help our readers make informed decisions that lead to better business outcomes.