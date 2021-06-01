Windstream Enterprise enhances its VMware-powered SD-WAN

Windstream Enterprise (WE) announced new feature enhancements and hardware available for its VMware-powered SD-WAN.

The three new SD-WAN edge devices offer better performance with enhanced processors that support additional functionally, simplified design, and deployment with less complexity. Specifically, the new SD-WAN edges support the SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) evolution by integrating SD-WAN and security. Managed Network Security (MNS) is deployed as a Virtual Network Function (VNF) on the VMware edge delivering unified threat management protection for the SD-WAN network.

Customers will be able to access the MNS VNF from Windstream Enterprise’s WE Connect portal to remotely self-service, view and configure their VNF firewalls to enable:

View firewall details and policies to enable proper configuration to protect their networks

Manage web filtering policy, including the ability to block specific URLs or categories based on content

Application control policies that protect employees from inappropriate, harmful and unprotected apps

Automated reports generated to review and audit internet use and potential risky behavior

“These new capabilities deliver a significant technological upgrade to Windstream Enterprise SD-WAN customers,” said Mike Flannery, chief marketing officer at Windstream Enterprise. “As the company continues to lean into the use of virtualization technology alongside its networking and security solutions, Windstream Enterprise remains committed to delivering customers an unrivaled experience and accelerated success.”

