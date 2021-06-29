Tuesday, June 29, 2021

WATCH: Elon Musk expects Starlink to hit 500,000 subscribers in a year

Tuesday, June 29, 2021  ,  

"Think of Starlink as filling the gaps between 5G and fiber connectivity... reaching 3-5% where connectivity is limited" stated Elon Musk in a virtual keynote for MWC Barcelona.

Some highlights

  • 1,500 Starlink satellites are currently in service
  • over 5MW of combined power from the solar arrays on each satellite
  • The Starlink constellation is currently carrying 30 Tbps of data
  • By August, there will be global coverage except for the poles
  • Currently offering service in 12 countries
  • The service is meant for sparsely-populated areas and not dense urban areas
  • Recently passed over 69,420 active users
  • Elon expects over 500,000 active users within 12 months
  • Several telcos have signed up to use Starlink for data backhaul but not yet ready to disclose their names.
  • Starlink is getting ready to launch satellite version 1.5 with inter-satellite laser links
  • Version 2.0 of Starlink satellites will be much more capable and will start launching next year.
  • Elon estimates the total investment in Starlink at between $5 billion to $10 billion before the company becomes cash flow positive, and a lot more after that.

The archived webcast is here (32 minutes):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcnVTgrgThE