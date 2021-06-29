WATCH: Elon Musk expects Starlink to hit 500,000 subscribers in a year

"Think of Starlink as filling the gaps between 5G and fiber connectivity... reaching 3-5% where connectivity is limited" stated Elon Musk in a virtual keynote for MWC Barcelona.

Some highlights

1,500 Starlink satellites are currently in service

over 5MW of combined power from the solar arrays on each satellite

The Starlink constellation is currently carrying 30 Tbps of data

By August, there will be global coverage except for the poles

Currently offering service in 12 countries

The service is meant for sparsely-populated areas and not dense urban areas

Recently passed over 69,420 active users

Elon expects over 500,000 active users within 12 months

Several telcos have signed up to use Starlink for data backhaul but not yet ready to disclose their names.

Starlink is getting ready to launch satellite version 1.5 with inter-satellite laser links

Version 2.0 of Starlink satellites will be much more capable and will start launching next year.

Elon estimates the total investment in Starlink at between $5 billion to $10 billion before the company becomes cash flow positive, and a lot more after that.

The archived webcast is here (32 minutes):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcnVTgrgThE