VMware and Cohere Technologies collaborate on O-RAN

Cohere Technologies and VMware are developing an O-RAN solution to help CSPs improve network and spectrum efficiencies and deliver new and differentiated services and experiences for their customers.

The solution will bring together:

VMware’s RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) Platform

Cohere’s Spectrum Multiplier and Cloud Scheduler xApps

The RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) is a new function introduced by the O-RAN Alliance that enables CSPs to deploy cloud-native control and management apps in the RAN. Essentially, it virtualizes the RAN Centralized Units (CUs) and Distributed Units (DUs), where complex RAN intelligence was previously embedded. VMware has designed its RIC platform keeping developer experience at the center and offers a RIC Software Developer Kit (SDK) to any third-party developer to build apps that can be deployed in the RAN. Today most of these apps are geared toward making the network faster, including Cohere’s Spectrum Multiplier xApp.

Cohere says its Spectrum Multiplier and Cloud Scheduler xApps improve spectral efficiency for CSPs by as much as 2x by enabling existing mobile networks to communicate with multiple users simultaneously on the same time and frequency resources. This is achieved by using dynamic and smart pairing as well as precoding techniques.

“CSPs are spending tens of billions of dollars on 5G spectrum and being able to get the most out of that investment is critical,” said Ray Dolan, Chairman and CEO of Cohere Technologies. “Cohere is the first company to overcome the latency challenges of moving critical intelligence from the RAN to the cloud using VMware’s RIC Platform. Our software, when running on VMware’s RIC platform, provides CSPs with a powerful solution to extend spectral efficiency and deliver a great user experience to customers accessing 5G services.”

