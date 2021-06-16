Viavi offers streamlined 5G Network Tester

Viavi Solutions introduced a streamlined version of its flagship TM500 Network Tester in use with virtually every wireless base station manufacturer around the globe.

The new TMLite is an extension of the TM500, providing test capabilities trusted by leading manufacturers. It enables functional, system and performance testing for the latest 5G Standalone (SA) features, including FR1, FR2, FDD, TDD, and up to 4x4 MIMO, and delivers the RF, baseband and higher layer processing for one 5G NR carrier – on a single COTS server. With TM500 family application programming interfaces (APIs) optimized for automation environments, TMLite tests can be compared with TM500 insights for efficient parallel testing and high-quality product development. Customers also have access to the unmatched VIAVI support model, providing access to engineering expertise in every region of the globe.

“In order to prove the quality of their products in an ever-widening competitive field, small cell manufacturers and new market entrants need early access to the same 3GPP feature set as established vendors,” said Ian Langley, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Business Unit, VIAVI. “We have harnessed our decades of experience in lab test tools for both cellular and virtualized networks to develop a test environment tailored to their technical requirements and budgets.”



