Viavi enhances its Viavi

Viavi Solutions introduced multiple new capabilities for its Optical Network Monitoring Solutions (ONMS) family of remote test and monitoring solutions.

Highlights:

A new, patented Flash Fiber Monitoring feature for ONMSi and SmartOTU software that enables operators to detect and locate a flash attenuation that causes network route flapping and burst network error conditions. Viavi says the feature is 100 to 300 times faster than traditional monitoring, with performance that can detect flash attenuation in an unprecedented one-tenth of a second. Network route flapping is one of the most common but damaging and difficult problems to diagnose. Until now, operators had no way to detect or locate flash attenuation events that are a root cause of millions of communication errors globally every year.

feature for ONMSi and SmartOTU software that enables operators to detect and locate a flash attenuation that causes network route flapping and burst network error conditions. Viavi says the feature is 100 to 300 times faster than traditional monitoring, with performance that can detect flash attenuation in an unprecedented one-tenth of a second. Network route flapping is one of the most common but damaging and difficult problems to diagnose. Until now, operators had no way to detect or locate flash attenuation events that are a root cause of millions of communication errors globally every year. New iOTDR Micro and Nano cards that enable NEMs to integrate optical time-domain reflectometer (OTDR) technology into their elements at a low price, with low power and a small footprint. The advanced software library for the cards provides operators with the industry’s most diverse range of uses cases via an element-integrated iOTDR solution, potentially saving NEM R&D teams 2–3-person years of development time. The cards support NEMs and their efforts for operators with an unmatched range of applications that include fiber characterization, fiber monitoring, tapping security intrusion detection, fault demarcation, Raman amplified link test, and tracking fiber degradation for preventative maintenance.

into their elements at a low price, with low power and a small footprint. The advanced software library for the cards provides operators with the industry’s most diverse range of uses cases via an element-integrated iOTDR solution, potentially saving NEM R&D teams 2–3-person years of development time. The cards support NEMs and their efforts for operators with an unmatched range of applications that include fiber characterization, fiber monitoring, tapping security intrusion detection, fault demarcation, Raman amplified link test, and tracking fiber degradation for preventative maintenance. New fiber network analytics using the NITRO BI Fiber Insight Platform for ONMSi, automate fiber diagnostics to proactively eliminate risks and create a prioritized network performance improvement action plan. The fiber trends and aging use cases allow operators to see simplified reporting across the entire fiber network to revise procedures. All fibers can be graded by the cable, customer, network location down to the root cause fault type – turning mountains of raw data into actionable insight.

"With these additions to the ONMS line, VIAVI innovation continues to lead the industry in helping customers scale construction and maintain performance of critical fiber infrastructure to alleviate years of workload on network staff," said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI. "With the ability to proactively monitor fiber using automated, remote test capabilities ­– service providers, NEMS and hyperscale operators can reduce expensive downtime and repair dispatch using proactive, assessment of the network health, improving the performance, reliability and customer satisfaction across the fiber lifecycle."

http://www.viavisolutions.com