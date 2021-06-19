Verizon wins $495m contract to manage Defense Research Network

Verizon Public Sector was awarded a $495 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to deliver a next-generation, high-bandwidth, low-latency, Layer 2 wide area network in support of critical research.

Verizon’s solution includes switch, router, firewall and Edge Compute capabilities, connecting 200 different Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) laboratories and High Performance Computing (HPC) locations at speeds up to 400 Gbps.





“Investments across Verizon’s enterprise business enable the kind of tailored solutions our team will deliver to the U.S. Department of Defense and the Defense Research and Engineering Network,” said Jennifer Chronis, Senior Vice President for Public Sector at Verizon. “Our managed services solutions will create a next-generation user experience for research teams utilizing the DREN platform while also enhancing security across the network.”

